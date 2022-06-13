Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CCSO: Tabor City man shot in car

Officials say the 47-year-old victim was shot at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Swamp...
Officials say the 47-year-old victim was shot at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Swamp Fox Hwy. East shortly before 8 p.m.(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man was shot while inside his vehicle Friday night, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the 47-year-old victim was shot at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Swamp Fox Hwy. shortly before 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

The investigation still is under way and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sends out an alert for scam that offers medical service
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC

Latest News

Works from David Norris
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens announces new exhibition
Port City Politics
Port City Politics, week of June 6: More trouble for Julia Olson-Boseman, and questions about the former WPD crime lab
NHC Board of Elections holds hand-to-eye recount for school board democratic primary
Date set for full recount of NHC Board of Education democratic primary
Stars in the night sky (Source: Public Domain)
How stargazers can see the rare alignment of five planets during June