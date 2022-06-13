CCSO: Tabor City man shot in car

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man was shot while inside his vehicle Friday night, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the 47-year-old victim was shot at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Swamp Fox Hwy. shortly before 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

The investigation still is under way and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

