Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens announces new exhibition

One painting shows a fox walking through a golden field. One shows a clear sky and the moon...
Works from David Norris(David Norris)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens has announced the opening of its latest exhibition: “Streets, Streams, and the River: Finding Inspiration in Wilmington.”

The exhibition will be held in the Colonial house museum’s art Gallery from June 24 to July 16, and an opening reception will be held on June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of Fourth Friday Gallery Nights.

The artist, North Carolinian David Norris, created many of the works with inspiration from across the Atlantic coast. Some of his influences include English watercolors, Japanese woodblock prints and Dutch Baroque landscapes.

You can visit the gallery for free when it opens on Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or learn more about guided tours at the Burgwin-Wright house and Gardens website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sends out an alert for scam that offers medical service
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC
Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC

Latest News

Stars in the night sky (Source: Public Domain)
How stargazers can see the rare alignment of five planets during June
Crowds celebrate the festival
NC 4th of July Festival announces entertainment lineup
Community invited to meetings about plans for Navassa Superfund Site
Community invited to meetings about plans for Navassa Superfund Site
New Hanover County Arboretum
Friends of NHC Arboretum to host Juneteenth celebration