Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens announces new exhibition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens has announced the opening of its latest exhibition: “Streets, Streams, and the River: Finding Inspiration in Wilmington.”

The exhibition will be held in the Colonial house museum’s art Gallery from June 24 to July 16, and an opening reception will be held on June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of Fourth Friday Gallery Nights.

The artist, North Carolinian David Norris, created many of the works with inspiration from across the Atlantic coast. Some of his influences include English watercolors, Japanese woodblock prints and Dutch Baroque landscapes.

You can visit the gallery for free when it opens on Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or learn more about guided tours at the Burgwin-Wright house and Gardens website.

