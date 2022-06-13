Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sends out scam alert for caller posing as deputy

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County’s Sheriff’s office has sent out a scam alert to warn of a caller that is claiming to be a deputy to extort money, using a legitimate name from the Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office.

The scammer calls and claims there are warrants for the person for not arriving to jury duty and they have to pay a fine or they risk being arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office does not call to demand a fine or to threaten arrest and would encourage residents to not provide any information, even from what appears to be a Sheriff’s Office number, and to reach out directly for any questions.

