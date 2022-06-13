Boil water advisory scheduled for Park Place Condominiums

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory is scheduled for the Park Place Condominiums community off of Park Avenue, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14.

According to CFPUA, approximately 150 customers will be impacted by the advisory at 3600 – 3739 St. Johns Court. Crews will offset a water main to accommodate new stormwater piping in the area.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” CFPUA said in a news release. “When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.”

CFPUA says its lab staff will test the water to ensure it is safe to drink before lifting the advisory.

