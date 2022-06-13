Bass to step down as UNCW Athletic Director in 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jimmy Bass plans to step down from his position as UNCW Athletic Director on April 1, 2023, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Bass, who is 65, will leave as the second-longest tenured AD in school history, being named to the position in October 2010 by former Chancellor Rosemary DePaolo. Since that time, Seahawk athletic programs have captured 31 Colonial Athletic Association championships, and have advanced to NCAA post-season competition 32 times.

“I couldn’t have succeeded without the help of so many people,” Bass said in an email news release sent out by the university. “First and foremost, I want to thank my family for their unconditional love and support. I also want to thank and congratulate all of the student-athletes for their dedication throughout the years. In addition, I’ve been very fortunate to work with so many outstanding coaches along the way. They have all been terrific role models for so many young men and women.”

Bass served as president of the CAA from 2012-2014, assisting expansion initiatives. In September of 2019, Bass was appointed to the prestigious NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee, which is responsible for the selection and seeding of the competing golf teams in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. Under Bass’ tenure, Seahawk athletes also performed well in the classrooms. According to the news release, UNCW’s 311 student-athletes compiled a cumulative 3.39 grade point average in the most recent spring semester, with 61 student-athletes achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“With Jimmy Bass at the helm of UNCW Athletics, our Seahawks have consistently achieved excellence in the classroom and in competition,” Chancellor Jose Sartarelli said in the same news release. “His steady guidance, combined with his strong commitment to the success of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, have propelled UNCW Athletics to new heights since he joined our team in 2010.”

The university plans to conduct a national search to find Bass’ successor, with more information expected in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.