Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tides along southeastern North Carolina’s beaches are on the rise this week. King Tide is going to be an issue for beachgoers from June 13th through June 16th along all local beach strands.

The event only happens 2 to 3 times a year because of the position of the moon. When the moon is closest to the earth it causes greater tidal force, which creates larger, more aggressive tides. With these king tides, come some risk factors when it comes to going in the water.

“Be aware of the deeper trough it’s going to drop off fast. So the trough is the area from between the shore and the sandbar so it’s gonna drop off fast and it’s gonna be really deep so I would be really cautious about that” says Carolina Beach head lifeguard Patrick Furbay. The deeper trough can cause even the most in-shape swimmers to be swept away.

Also the threat of localized flooding and inundation comes from king tides. “What happens with king tide is flooding, so the water comes up a lot higher and it can flood cities and stuff like that so I would definitely be mindful.” said Furbay. One thing to keep in mind is making smart decisions when dealing with rising water. Furbay also says making the wrong decisions in the water during king tide can result in serious injury

