Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Officials warn of dangers as King Tides roll into Southeastern NC

Carolina Beach Waves
Carolina Beach Waves(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tides along southeastern North Carolina’s beaches are on the rise this week. King Tide is going to be an issue for beachgoers from June 13th through June 16th along all local beach strands.

The event only happens 2 to 3 times a year because of the position of the moon. When the moon is closest to the earth it causes greater tidal force, which creates larger, more aggressive tides. With these king tides, come some risk factors when it comes to going in the water.

“Be aware of the deeper trough it’s going to drop off fast. So the trough is the area from between the shore and the sandbar so it’s gonna drop off fast and it’s gonna be really deep so I would be really cautious about that” says Carolina Beach head lifeguard Patrick Furbay. The deeper trough can cause even the most in-shape swimmers to be swept away.

Also the threat of localized flooding and inundation comes from king tides. “What happens with king tide is flooding, so the water comes up a lot higher and it can flood cities and stuff like that so I would definitely be mindful.” said Furbay. One thing to keep in mind is making smart decisions when dealing with rising water. Furbay also says making the wrong decisions in the water during king tide can result in serious injury

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
The BCSO is searching for David Earl Wilkins
Murder suspect on the run in Bladen County is now in custody
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sends out an alert for scam that offers medical service
(Source: MGN)
Officials investigate Wilmington companies for exporting blueprints to China

Latest News

Leland Town Hall
Town of Leland hosts Hurricane Expo
March for Our Lives
Local Organization hosts ‘March for our Lives’ rally
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
No details have been released as to the cause of death or what led investigators to suspect...
Murder suspect on the run in Bladen County is now in custody