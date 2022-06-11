Senior Connect
Town of Leland hosts Hurricane Expo

A brick building built like an "L" sits below clear blue skies. A curved road leads up to the...
Leland Town Hall(Mark Steelman | The Town of Leland)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland hosted its second annual Hurricane Expo this Saturday. The expo is held every year around the time Hurricane season starts to educate citizens of what to expect and how to prepare for these storms.

The aim of this years program was to provide presentations for locals to show what could happen and how to respond to disaster. “A prepared community is a resilient community and preparation begins with knowledge. The Hurricane Expo is designed to make key stakeholders and partner agencies available to our citizens,” Emergency Management Chief John Grimes said.

Mayor of Leland Brenda Bozeman said that this is such a vital part of coastal living that all residents need to know about. She says it is a big point to educate that not just coastal areas feel the impact from these Hurricanes. “Hurricanes they don’t just affect the coast they can go inland Hurricane Hugo when it came up and went through Charleston and went all the way up to Charlotte North Carolina so it just shows they can go anywhere,” said Mayor Bozeman.

Agencies from all across southeastern North Carolina were at the expo. Police, fire, EMS, American Red Cross, and inspection services were all in attendance to provide education.

