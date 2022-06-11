Murder suspect on the run in Bladen County is now in custody

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have apprehended David Earl Wilkins and have him in custody as of Friday, June 10.

Wilkins was caught with assistance from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilkins is currently connected to a shooting that happened on Thursday, June 9, in the 2000 block of Purdie Church Road in Tarheel, where they found a deceased male, 63-year-old Donald Jackson.

Wilkins was reported to have been found knocking on doors in Robinson County, near Lumberton. Someone contacted the police and he was apprehended.

No details have been released as to the cause of death or what led investigators to suspect Wilkins.

