Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Local Organization hosts ‘March for our Lives’ rally

March for Our Lives
March for Our Lives(WSMV)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Almost three weeks after a shooting that rocked the country to its core, hundreds of people in southeastern North Carolina gathered in Southport on Saturday to rally for change.

An locally based organization called Southport Indivisible - Stepping Forward hosted this event in Franklin Square Park. Co-founder Martha Johnson says the rally was important to say the least “It’s infinity important for lack of any other word it’s horrifying and I have a granddaughter who I can’t imagine how she would handle having to be silent and on the floor and hiding”.

The event had speakers from different local groups, all advocating for people to register to vote and exercise that right. They also mentioned that advocates should be persistent in telling elected officials to push for change.

The groups had voting registry tables on site and encouraged rally-goers to register. The turnout was more than The organizers anticipated with over 300 participants.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Carolinian fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
(Source: MGN)
Officials investigate Wilmington companies for exporting blueprints to China
The BCSO is searching for David Earl Wilkins
Murder suspect on the run in Bladen County is now in custody
Bakari received a secured bond for $6500 for the charges except for the Assault on a Female,...
Bladen County man arrested for several charges after traffic stop turns into ten-mile chase

Latest News

Leland Town Hall
Town of Leland hosts Hurricane Expo
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting
Brunswick Community College was awarded $200,000 as part of the Golden LEAF Open Grants Program.
Brunswick Community College awarded $200,000 Golden LEAF grant
No details have been released as to the cause of death or what led investigators to suspect...
Murder suspect on the run in Bladen County is now in custody