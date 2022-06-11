Local Organization hosts ‘March for our Lives’ rally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Almost three weeks after a shooting that rocked the country to its core, hundreds of people in southeastern North Carolina gathered in Southport on Saturday to rally for change.

An locally based organization called Southport Indivisible - Stepping Forward hosted this event in Franklin Square Park. Co-founder Martha Johnson says the rally was important to say the least “It’s infinity important for lack of any other word it’s horrifying and I have a granddaughter who I can’t imagine how she would handle having to be silent and on the floor and hiding”.

The event had speakers from different local groups, all advocating for people to register to vote and exercise that right. They also mentioned that advocates should be persistent in telling elected officials to push for change.

The groups had voting registry tables on site and encouraged rally-goers to register. The turnout was more than The organizers anticipated with over 300 participants.

