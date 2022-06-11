First Alert Forecast: a major heat wave building for early next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The worst heat wave of 2022 is poised to build into the region as we start the new work week. Expect many hours of sizzling sunshine and only a few cooling storms late Tuesday. Your First Alert Weather Team is declaring a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday, June 14.

Your Forecast: A massive heat ridge parked over the southwest U.S. will slide eastward into the southeast U.S. early in the new week. The heat wave will start on Monday, but Tuesday will be the hottest day. The record high on the books for Wilmington is 99 on Tuesday, set back in in the year 1958. We have a very good chance of tying or breaking this record. High humidity levels could send heat index values over 105 in many spots. Heat Advisories over all or parts of southeast North Carolina are likely. Sunscreen is a must for any prolonged outdoor time.

A massive heat dome presently over the SW U.S. will slide eastward and bring us the hottest weather of 2022 so far early next week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/4OXnJdFDC8 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) June 11, 2022

Your Action: Stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly. The elderly, the very young, and those engaging in strenuous activity are most vulnerable to heat-related stress and illness. Taking a jog, walking your dog, and watering your garden are best done early. Tap your WECT Weather App for heat stages or any storm bulletins.

