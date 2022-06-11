Senior Connect
Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people, Eric Chancy and Ronkira Lennon, showed up at the Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds just before midnight on Friday.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office it was determined that the two were in an argument at a graduation party in the 100 block of White Plains Church Road.

“Based on the number of shell casing recovered at the scene there were multiple shooters,” a press release states.

Chancy later succumbed to his injuries, and Lennon was released from the hospital.

The Elizabethtown Police Department was dispatched to assist with a large crowd gathered at the hospital.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

