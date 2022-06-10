Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman accused of taking $500,000 from HOA, investigators say

Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.
Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA RICA, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in unauthorized bonus and vacation payments from a homeowners association in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.

Authorities say Brown was the property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association and oversaw the bank account for the HOA.

She was responsible for accepting payments, paying bills and making deposits.

According to the GBI, board members discovered a discrepancy within the bank account totaling more than $189,000.

An investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks totaling approximately $498,815 claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay between January 2015 and January 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S....
One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road
Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Hwy 74
UPDATE: SHP names driver in Brunswick County wreck where juvenile died
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash
Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St. Thursday
WPD: Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St.
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
(Source: MGN)
Officials investigate Wilmington companies for exporting blueprints to China
Cape Fear River
CFPUA seeks public input on Source Water Protection Plan
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Suspect captured in killings of officer, woman in Miss.
Jerrod Mustaf: Former NBA star combines life skills and hoops at hometown summer camp