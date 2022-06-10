Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Rising gas prices hit the wallets of local volunteer fire departments

The volunteer fire department has felt the effects of rising gas prices in recent months.
The volunteer fire department has felt the effects of rising gas prices in recent months.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - If your wallet is hurting when you go to the pump, you’re not alone.

According to AAA, the recorded average gas price hit an all time record in North Carolina today at $4.65 for regular unleaded, and $5.76 for diesel. A group that is feeling those effects big time, local volunteer fire departments across southeastern North Carolina.

“We’re gonna be conscientious during these times,” said Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Department Chief Steve Camlin.

The Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Department is volunteer run. In recent months, they’ve taken a huge hit when it comes to filling up the tanks on their trucks.

“Our gas prices have gone up drastically, so it’s hitting our budgets,” Chief Camlin says. “A lot of the apparatus are diesels, there’s only a few that are gasoline. So we’re starting to see the crunch.”

The department has been forced to make changes due to the rising prices of gas, like cutting back on the number of responding vehicles and sending a limited number of trucks to active scenes.

“We’re trying to be proactive by sending out at least one person ahead of time to tell us whether we need to bring the full regime, or whether we just need to do a scaled down response,” he says.

Not only does it affect the station, it affects the volunteers. Since they’re not getting paid for their work, driving back and forth from the station has also taken a toll.

“It also affects their response to the station because now they’re having to pay double, they’re not getting any money,” Chief Camlin said.

He says if prices continue to rise, they’ll have to scale down on things like equipment, programs, and even the incentives that they offer their volunteers.

He says it won’t stop their service to the community.

“We’re still going to do our job,” he says. “We’re gonna be conscientious of taxpayers’ dollars, and making sure that we spend them properly to where we don’t have to come back to government or anybody else and ask for increases.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Hwy 74
UPDATE: SHP names driver in Brunswick County wreck where juvenile died
Randall Chandler (left) and Alyssa Phillips (right)
Reckless driving leads to wreck as suspect fled from police, drove wrong way on highway
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S....
One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road
Quaymir Conyers
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing stepfather
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash

Latest News

Bakari received a secured bond for $6500 for the charges except for the Assault on a Female,...
Bladen County man arrested for several charges after traffic stop turns into ten-mile chase
Rain barrels can be used to capture water runoff from gutters, which can be used to water the...
Cape Fear Gardening: Do your part with downspouts and rain barrels
Feebs are performing for the first night of the Sounds of Summer concert series
Sounds of Summer free concert series kicks off with “Feebs”
From the Cape Fear Fair and Expo to the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, amusement parks, fairs, and...
North Carolina’s strict oversight of amusement rides should put riders at ease