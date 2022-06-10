Senior Connect
Results uncertain after NHC Board of Elections completes another recount in Beaulieu-Bosch democratic primary

NHC Board of Elections holds hand-to-eye recount for school board democratic primary
NHC Board of Elections holds hand-to-eye recount for school board democratic primary(ryan koresko | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Elections has completed a hand-to-eye recount of hundreds of ballots cast in the school board democratic primary election. The outcome — uncertain.

The two precincts randomly selected by the State Board of Elections were Masonboro (MO2) and the early voting precinct at CFCC.

The result was the same for the recount of the Masonboro precinct; however, inconsistencies were found in three hand recounts of CFCC.

In two of the three recounts for CFCC, Nelson Beaulieu picked up two votes; in the third one, he picked up one vote.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections has advised the State Board of Elections of these results and is awaiting further instructions.

Incumbent school board member Beaulieu requested the hand-to-eye recount after finishing two votes short of newcomer Jennah Bosch in a machine recount done Wednesday afternoon. Bosch finished with 7,373 votes to Beaulieu’s 7,371.

NHC Board of Elections announces hand-to-eye recount for school board democratic primary

The eventual winning candidate will secure the fourth and final democratic nomination for the November general election ballot alongside Veronica McLaurin-Brown, Dorian Cromartie and incumbent Judy Justice.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

