Public meetings to be held to discuss plans for Navassa Superfund Site

The Navassa Superfund Site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential...
The Navassa Superfund Site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area and a light industrial area(Prepared by integral for Greenfield Environmental Multistate Trust LLC)
By Carole Wirszyla
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Multistate Trust representatives, together with state and federal officials are holding community meetings in Navassa to discuss plans for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site June 13 and 14.

According to a news release from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), two meetings are being held on June 13 “to discuss redevelopment plans, specifically plans for future use for the site and land donation for the future Moze Heritage Center.”

On Monday, June 13, an information session will be held first, in-person, from 4–5 p.m. followed by a community meeting from 6–7:30 p.m. that can be attended in-person or virtually. Click here to join this virtual meeting.

Another meeting is being held Tuesday, June 14, to discuss the proposed plan for a nearly 16-acre-area where, historically, treated and untreated wood was stored during operation —, a plan known as Operable Unit 2. This meeting will be from 6–7:30 p.m. and can be attended in-person or virtually. Click here to join this virtual meeting.

The in-person meetings will be held at Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa.

In 2021, the EPA tested a zone referred to as Operable Unit 1 (OU1) for both commercial and residential use. Experts determined no cleanup was needed on that zone, so it would be available sooner than the second area, OU2.

One area of Navassa superfund site to move off priority list, another to undergo remediation

After that part of the property is cleaned up and removed from the national priority list, the next step is to bundle up that clean land to sell to developers. Leaders plan to honor the heritage of the Gullah Geechee slaves by developing 20 acres of the land into the Moze Heritage Center.

Projects to move forward at Navassa Superfund Site in coming months

Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation (Kerr-McGee) and its predecessors operated a wood-treating facility at the Site for about 38 years. This resulted in the seepage of hazardous substances into the ground that have contaminated the soil and pose risks to future land use. The EPA’s proposal outlines the process for excavation, removal, and disposal of contaminated soils.

According to proposal, the site was used for creosote treatment of wood and the soil and groundwater were contaminated by creosote-related chemicals:

Facility operations contaminated soil, groundwater, and/or marsh sediments with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), pentachlorophenol (PCP), and dioxins. The contaminants that pose the most risk are carcinogenic PAHs and dioxins (a group of chemicals that occur as an impurity associated with PCP).

Click here for the proposed plan for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site OU2.

While progress is made on OU1 and OU2, other areas of the over 200-acre property will take longer. Experts say areas with heavier contamination will need much more work before any development is made.

