Pet of the Week: Cara from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this edition of Pet of the Week, mixed-breed dog named Cara visited the studio from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Cara is full of energy and about 7 months old. She has a sweet personality, loves boat rides and is house broken. She’s pretty good with cats and does better with puppies when she’s off the leash. We were a little worried her energy would be a handful, but it turns out she is great on camera.

If you’d like to adopt Cara, you can reach out to Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue at freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com.

