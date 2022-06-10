Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Cara from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

We brought the curious Cara into the studio from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue for this edition of Pet of the Week!
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this edition of Pet of the Week, mixed-breed dog named Cara visited the studio from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Cara is full of energy and about 7 months old. She has a sweet personality, loves boat rides and is house broken. She’s pretty good with cats and does better with puppies when she’s off the leash. We were a little worried her energy would be a handful, but it turns out she is great on camera.

If you’d like to adopt Cara, you can reach out to Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue at freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

