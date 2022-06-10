Senior Connect
Overturned tractor-trailer closes section of Hwy 53

A tractor-trailer overturned on the highway about three miles southwest of Atkinson
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Hwy 53 near the intersection with Slocum Trail is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident happened on the highway about three miles southwest of Atkinson.

Dispatch confirmed to PCSO there was an “entrapment” of a person. The road is closed at that intersection while emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

