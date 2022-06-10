Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Officials investigate Wilmington companies for exporting blueprints to China

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating three Wilmington-based companies for illegal exports of technology blueprints to China.

The companies were issued a Temporary Denial Order, suspending their export privileges for 180 days. Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC, and U.S. Prototype Inc. are accused of illegally exporting blueprints and technical drawings of rocket, satellite and defense-related prototypes. The drawings are export-controlled due to their importance to national security.

The TDO outlines how the three companies would receive drawings from their customers, send the drawings to Chinese manufacturers to be created and then import them back to their customers in the United States. All of this would be done without any notice to their customers.

The TDO prevents the three companies from receiving, sending or participating in exports to or from the U.S. for a renewable 180-day period. The announcement was made in a U.S. Department of Commerce release on June 8.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S....
One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road
Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Hwy 74
UPDATE: SHP names driver in Brunswick County wreck where juvenile died
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash
Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St. Thursday
WPD: Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St.
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

Cape Fear River
CFPUA seeks public input on Source Water Protection Plan
Jerrod Mustaf: Former NBA star combines life skills and hoops at hometown summer camp
Mason Bryant, Akeem Bryant
Report: Police made contact with father in missing 4-month-old search; suspect wouldn’t give location
New Hanover County Arboretum
Friends of NHC Arboretum to host Juneteenth celebration