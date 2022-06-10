Senior Connect
Novant Health to host job fair to fill New Hanover Regional Medical Center staff

Novant Health is starting its rollout of rebranded ambulances and other emergency vehicles
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Jack Barto Team Fitness Center on 2250 Shipyard Blvd. to connect with job seekers and share information about the health system’s career opportunities.

The event will allow attendees to walk into on-site interviews with hiring leaders during the job fair. Attendees can also register ahead of time at the job fair’s Eventbrite page, which can be found here.

Free chair massages and healthy snacks will also be offered at the event.

The event especially focused on filling the following roles:

• Registered nurse

• Certified nurse assistant

• Licensed practical nurse

• Certified medical assistant

• Care associate

• Respiratory therapist

For more information about careers available with Novant Health and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, future attendees can visit their websites here and here.

