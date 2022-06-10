Man charged with 20 felonies after police seize over $1 million in drugs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been charged with 20 felonies and two misdemeanors after a drug investigation by the La Crosse Police Department led to police seizing an estimated over $1 million in drugs.

According to online court records, 26-year-old Jade Deeny was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Police said in a release that Deeny was taken into custody Monday on the 600 block of Powell Street.

In documents filed with the charges, investigators coordinated a controlled buy of Xanax bars and cocaine using a confidential informant. Deeny met with the informant and made the transaction for $1,300. A recording of the conversation revealed Deeny discussing his firearms and showing them to the informant. When investigators took the suspected drugs back to inspect them, they confirmed that the cocaine purchased was cocaine. Police got a search warrant for Deeny’s home, vehicle and cell phone, where they found cocaine, fentanyl, Xanax bars and packaging materials, as well as paperwork for a storage unit in Deeny’s name. A search of the storage unit turned up more drugs, packaging materials, a pill press, cutting board and two loaded guns. Investigators also found packaging slips and shipping materials for online distribution of the drugs. Five firearms and one stun gun were found in total in the three locations.

An investigator wrote in the criminal complaint that in their 17 years of law enforcement and eight years as a drug investigator they had never seen this many counterfeit pills, nearly 300,000 of them, in one location. They also wrote that they had never seen a pill press or distribution center in a storage unit. The investigator said that it was “quite clear” that Deeny was producing and selling the pills to people in the La Crosse area and across the country given the number of shipping materials recovered from the storage unit.

La Crosse Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on June 6, 2022 as a suspect in a drug investigation. (La Crosse Police Department)

According to a release by the La Crosse Police Department, officers said the 10′ by 10′ storage unit contained a pill press to make Xanax and thousands of U.S. Postal Service boxes. Police also found non-active ingredients needed to make pills. In searching the three locations, officers found 135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors, a pound of fentanyl near the Xanax press, a pound of counterfeit Adderall that tested positive for meth, 25.3 grams of meth in pill form, 77 narcotic pills, 250.7 grams of cocaine, 524 grams of THC wax, four pounds of THC candies, 212 grams of psilocybin-infused chocolate, four handguns with two high-capacity magazines and one drum magazine, a rifle and 603 rounds of ammunition and $5,953 in cash.

Deeny faces charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, meth, counterfeit narcotics (four counts), THC and psilocin, all as a second or subsequent offense and all with intent to deliver on or near a drug-free zone; manufacturing and delivering cocaine; five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (out of state) and one count of possession of an electric weapon; possession of counterfeit drug tools, narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia (two counts); and two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place. All except the drug paraphernalia charges are felony charges.

Police said Deeny was previously imprisoned in North Carolina on drug- and gun-related charges. WECT in Wilmington, NC reported in 2017 that Deeny was sentenced to up to five and a half years in prison for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and a probation violation after being found at a hotel in Wilmington with the drugs and guns. Deeny was also involved in a 2016 incident in Wilmington in which three guns, marijuana and packaging materials were found in his residence. According to court records in North Carolina, Deeny was also sentenced to 12 to 24 months prison for two counts of attempting to traffic MDMA and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in 2019. Deeny was also sentenced to prison in 2015 on theft charges and was sent to jail in 2014 for theft and gun charges in North Carolina.

Deeny is scheduled to appear in court on June 16. He is currently being held at the La Crosse County Jail.

La Crosse Police Seize Drugs, Guns, and Money during Multiple Search Warrants https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/Home/Components/News/News/872/ Posted by City of La Crosse Police Department on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

