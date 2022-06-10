Senior Connect
Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record(Tyler Hailey)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 18-year-old Charles Noonan from Sumter, SOuth Carolina, has caught a 11.34 pounds pompano dolphinfish that has surpassed the previous the North Carolina State Record and is currently still pending for the IGFA World Record.

Noonan chartered a fishing trip on Friday, June 10, with Salt Fever Guide Service aboard the Glory Daze, a Freeman boat that is based out of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Captain Tyler Hailey and First Mate Bailey Auten were the crew members aboard the Glory Daze when the pompano dolphinfish was caught and later identified by marine biologist, McLean Seward, who works for the state of North Carolina Marine fisheries.

The fish was weighed in at Intracoastal Angler on their certified state record scale in Wilmington, North Carolina.

