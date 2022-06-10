Horry County police searching for missing 4-month-old

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 4-month-old child.

The Horry County Police Department said 4-month-old Mason Bryant was last seen with his biological father, 23-year-old Akeem Bryant, on Bill Grissett Road near Loris. Officials later said they may be near the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

Mason is described as being 24 inches long and 14 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes.

Akeem Bryant may be driving a 2012 black Cadillac SUV with Nevada plate US N159.



Akeem is about 5’11” and 215 pounds with black hair.



Anyone with info, please call #HCPD via 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/RvoqL5A89t — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 10, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

