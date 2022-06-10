Friends of NHC Arboretum to host Juneteenth celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second annual Juneteenth celebration will be hosted by the Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum Saturday, June 18, from 5–8 p.m. at the NHC Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive.

“Juneteenth is such an important moment in history that should be acknowledged and celebrated,” said NHC Cooperative Extension Director Lloyd Singleton. “The Arboretum is honored to host this Juneteenth event and to provide a space for the community to come together to reflect on African American history and engage in fellowship.”

The public can celebrate freedom and equal rights with this commemoration of African American emancipation.

“There will be a short program that highlights Black history and culture, including the history of Juneteenth, the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by a student from Murray Middle School, as well as an opening prayer from Pastors Cedric and LaToya Barrett of Purpose Church,” states the press release.

The event is free and will feature music and poetry readings. A selection of vendors will be showcasing their products and food will be available for purchase from Rude Bwoys, Trolly Stop, Nut and Jam, and Chris’s Cosmic Cheesecakes.

