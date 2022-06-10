Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Friends of NHC Arboretum to host Juneteenth celebration

New Hanover County Arboretum
New Hanover County Arboretum
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second annual Juneteenth celebration will be hosted by the Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum Saturday, June 18, from 5–8 p.m. at the NHC Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive.

“Juneteenth is such an important moment in history that should be acknowledged and celebrated,” said NHC Cooperative Extension Director Lloyd Singleton. “The Arboretum is honored to host this Juneteenth event and to provide a space for the community to come together to reflect on African American history and engage in fellowship.”

The public can celebrate freedom and equal rights with this commemoration of African American emancipation.

“There will be a short program that highlights Black history and culture, including the history of Juneteenth, the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by a student from Murray Middle School, as well as an opening prayer from Pastors Cedric and LaToya Barrett of Purpose Church,” states the press release.

The event is free and will feature music and poetry readings. A selection of vendors will be showcasing their products and food will be available for purchase from Rude Bwoys, Trolly Stop, Nut and Jam, and Chris’s Cosmic Cheesecakes.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S....
One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road
Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Hwy 74
UPDATE: SHP names driver in Brunswick County wreck where juvenile died
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash
Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St. Thursday
WPD: Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St.
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

Dock Street's Pride Party
Dock Street Pride Party begins Sunday
Pet of the Week: Cara from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Pet of the Week: Cara from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Community Spotlight
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Local chapter of 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
Kids State of the Art 2022 at Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum calls for young artists to submit their work