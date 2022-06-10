Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tracking another warm up and the next shot of storms

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Following showers and storms ahead of the latest front, Your First Alert Forecast opens with cooler, less humid, and drier air. Highs will will only reach the middle 80s in many locations with slim rain odds.

The weekend features highs in the upper 80s. Expect another round of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday with lower rainfall odds on Sunday.

Your extended First Alert Forecast brings even more heat as a strong high pressure ridge builds from the Mississippi Valley toward the Cape Fear Region next week. Be aware that odds for temperatures deep in the 90s to around 100 are increasing, and the heat index may be extra taxing at times.

View your detailed seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Tropical storm development is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin now. Stay ready in any case: wect.com/hurricane.

