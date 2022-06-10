Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: eyeing the next heat wave

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, June 10, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably toasty June weekend across the Cape Fear Region. Expect daily temperatures to crest in the 80s to locally around 90. Spotty, locally heavy showers and storms could pop, primarily but certainly not exclusively in the afternoons and evenings. So, as you go about your outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky and the interactive radar tab of your WECT Weather App. Exceptionally early sunrises of 5:59 and late sunsets - pushing 8:30 - will favor the weekend warrior!

As a strong, summery high pressure ridge develops, your First Alert Forecast turns hotter for much of next week. Expect broiling 90s to near 100 for daytime temperatures and sultry nights in between. Note also that this heat wave may feature sufficient humidity to push heat index values to near 105 - a particularly stressful threshold not yet met in 2022. In any case, please plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly! And lastly, please watch for potentially heavy, gusty, electric storms to pop up on isolated or scattered scales.

View your detailed seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Tropical storm development is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin now. Stay ready in any case: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

