Dock Street Pride Party begins Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local organizations are partnering to hold Dock Street’s Pride Party on Sunday, June 12 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Visitors can find the 21+ event at a block of Dock Street near S Front Street.

The party will feature Music will be provided by Brewtal and Bobby Zee. A drag show at the event will star Tara Nicole Brooks, Ebony Valentino, Rashmia Biosh and Karma. New Anthem Brewing, Duck and Dive, the Opera House Theatre Company and The Husk will also participate in the event. Learn more at the official event page.

If you’d like to learn more about local Pride Month events, you can check out Port City Pride on Facebook.

