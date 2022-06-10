Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dock Street Pride Party begins Sunday

"Dock Street's Pride Party / Sunday, June 12, 2022 - 2-8 PM / Brought to you by the Husk, Port...
Dock Street's Pride Party(Dock Street's Pride Party)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local organizations are partnering to hold Dock Street’s Pride Party on Sunday, June 12 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Visitors can find the 21+ event at a block of Dock Street near S Front Street.

The party will feature Music will be provided by Brewtal and Bobby Zee. A drag show at the event will star Tara Nicole Brooks, Ebony Valentino, Rashmia Biosh and Karma. New Anthem Brewing, Duck and Dive, the Opera House Theatre Company and The Husk will also participate in the event. Learn more at the official event page.

If you’d like to learn more about local Pride Month events, you can check out Port City Pride on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S....
One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road
Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Hwy 74
UPDATE: SHP names driver in Brunswick County wreck where juvenile died
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash
Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St. Thursday
WPD: Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St.
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Cara from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Pet of the Week: Cara from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Community Spotlight
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Local chapter of 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
Kids State of the Art 2022 at Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum calls for young artists to submit their work
The community gathered to commence the rededication of two local monuments.
Rededication ceremonies held for Southport monuments