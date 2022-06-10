Senior Connect
CFPUA seeks public input on Source Water Protection Plan

Cape Fear River
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority invites public comments on its draft Source Water Protection Plan (SWPP) to help develop specific strategies to mitigate pollution of water in the Cape Fear region.

The proposed plan, developed with partner organizations across southeastern North Carolina, outlines strategies to protect the lower Cape Fear River from pollution at point- and non-point sources.

More than 150 potential contaminant sources were identified along 160 miles of the Cape Fear River’s watershed in CFPUA’s 2020 Source Water Risk and Resiliency Plan. The SWPP expands on this plan and identifies next steps with defined short- and long-term goals.

According to CFPUA’s news release, this plan is a first for the region.

“If CFPUA’s plan is approved by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, it would be the first approved SWPP in North Carolina’s coastal plain, and the first SWPP for a portion of the Cape Fear River,” states the release.

Partner organizations include: Brunswick County Public Utilities, Pender County Utilities, the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority, the Fayetteville Public Works Commission, the City of Wilmington/Heal Our Waterways, New Hanover County Planning and Land Use, Feast Down East, the N.C. Division of Soil and Water Conservation, the Cape Fear River Assembly, and Cape Fear River Watch.

Click here to review the draft Source Water Protection Plan.

Public comments can be submitted here until Friday, June 24.

