Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sends out an alert for scam that offers medical service

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the community of a caller that targets those who require medical care.

An individual says a caller contacted their elderly parent, and the caller is reported to claim to be part of “Family Resources”, an organization that has offers medical services.

The caller asked to set up an appointment to come to the person’s residence. The caller provided a number with a local area code, but when the number was called back, it was found to be out of service.

While the Sheriff’s office is unsure that this is a scam, they urge the community to be cautious when providing personal information to an unknown caller or solicitor, such as an address, social security numbers, and bank or credit card information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.