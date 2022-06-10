Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sends out an alert for scam that offers medical service

The Brunswick County seal.
The Brunswick County seal.(Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the community of a caller that targets those who require medical care.

An individual says a caller contacted their elderly parent, and the caller is reported to claim to be part of “Family Resources”, an organization that has offers medical services.

The caller asked to set up an appointment to come to the person’s residence. The caller provided a number with a local area code, but when the number was called back, it was found to be out of service.

While the Sheriff’s office is unsure that this is a scam, they urge the community to be cautious when providing personal information to an unknown caller or solicitor, such as an address, social security numbers, and bank or credit card information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S....
One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road
Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Hwy 74
UPDATE: SHP names driver in Brunswick County wreck where juvenile died
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash
Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St. Thursday
WPD: Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St.
Left: Car crash in Brunswick County. Right: Motorcycle crash in Wilmington.
State Highway Patrol warns drivers after several fatal accidents

Latest News

Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
Local fisherman catches pompano dolphinfish that breaks state and potential world record
A group called USL to Wilmington has been given exclusive rights by the United Soccer League to...
Soccer community excited as local group plans to bring professional soccer back to Wilmington
Local organizations are partnering to hold Dock Street’s Pride Party on Sunday, June 12 from 2...
Dock Street Pride Party begins Sunday
For nine weeks the City of Wilmington has failed to provide documents requested by WECT that...
Request asking what City Council knew about legality of short-term rentals ordinance unanswered for