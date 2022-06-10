Senior Connect
Brunswick Community College awarded $200,000 Golden LEAF grant

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College was awarded $200,000 as part of the Golden LEAF Open Grants Program on June 2.

In total, the Golden LEAF directors awarded $1.4 million to projects in Brunswick, Bladen, Haywood and Nash counties. Funding goes towards projects related to workforce preparedness and job creation.

“Brunswick Community College will utilize the funding to modernize our machine technology program, including purchasing the most advanced 11-axis computer numerically controlled lathe available,” said BCC Vice President Greg Bland. “As more employers relocate here, BCC is ready with accelerated training and workforce credentials to prepare a new generation of talent for Brunswick County’s manufacturers.”

The Golden LEAF Foundation receives state grant funding to distribute to rural organizations to promote economic opportunity in economically distressed and tobacco-dependent communities.

