Bladen County sheriffs searching for murder suspect

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David Earl Wilkins in connection with a murder.

Deputies responded to a call about a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 2000 block of Purdie Church Rd, Tarheel.

Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased male, 63-year-old Donald Jackson.

The BCSO is searching for David Earl Wilkins who is suspected of First Degree Murder of Donald Jackson.

No details have been released as to the cause of death or what led investigators to suspect Wilkins.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Donald Jackson is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 910-862-6960.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.