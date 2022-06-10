Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bladen County sheriffs searching for murder suspect

The BCSO is searching for David Earl Wilkins
The BCSO is searching for David Earl Wilkins(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David Earl Wilkins in connection with a murder.

Deputies responded to a call about a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 2000 block of Purdie Church Rd, Tarheel.

Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased male, 63-year-old Donald Jackson.

The BCSO is searching for David Earl Wilkins who is suspected of First Degree Murder of Donald Jackson.

No details have been released as to the cause of death or what led investigators to suspect Wilkins.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Donald Jackson is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 910-862-6960.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S....
One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road
Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Hwy 74
UPDATE: SHP names driver in Brunswick County wreck where juvenile died
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash
Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St. Thursday
WPD: Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St.
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

A tractor-trailer overturned on the highway about three miles southwest of Atkinson
Overturned tractor-trailer closes section of Hwy 53
Mason Bryant, Akeem Bryant
HCPD: Missing 4-year-old found safe, search continues for father
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured
(Source: MGN)
Officials investigate Wilmington companies for exporting blueprints to China