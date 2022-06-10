Senior Connect
Bladen County man arrested for several charges after traffic stop turns into ten-mile chase

Bakari received a secured bond for $6500 for the charges except for the Assault on a Female, which received no bond.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team arrested a man, Bakari McKoy, on Saturday, June 4, as they performed a saturation patrol in the Dublin area.

They observed McKoy driving a vehicle without two working headlights, and when the patrol turned around on the vehicle, McKoy attempted to speed off to evade the deputy. The suspect vehicle was reported traveling in the wrong lane of travel several times in order to escape from the team.

McKoy finally stopped the vehicle after the North Carolina Highway Patrol was contacted to assist and they pursued him for a reported ten miles.

Bakari was arrested without incident and was charged with Felony Flee/Elude Arrest, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Revoked, Driving While Impaired and was also served with outstanding warrants for his arrest for Assault on a Female.

Bakari received a secured bond for $6500 for the charges except for the Assault on a Female, which received no bond.

