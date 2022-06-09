WPD: Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of S. 9th Street shortly before 12:30 p.m., officials say.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound,” a WPD news release states. “He was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS. His condition is unknown at this time. WPD detectives are investigating this assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

