Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD: Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St.

Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St. Thursday
Man found with gunshot wound on S. 9th St. Thursday(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of S. 9th Street shortly before 12:30 p.m., officials say.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound,” a WPD news release states. “He was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS. His condition is unknown at this time. WPD detectives are investigating this assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from...
SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck
Randall Chandler (left) and Alyssa Phillips (right)
Reckless driving leads to wreck as suspect fled from police, drove wrong way on highway
Quaymir Conyers
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing stepfather
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident

Latest News

Carolina Beach boardwalk to get new permanent ferris wheel
North Carolina’s strict oversight of amusement rides should put riders at ease
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
(Source: WECT)
Fire Marshal reminds public about consequences of parking near fire hydrants
National average price of gas spikes to $5 a gallon