Wilmington FY23 budget moves forward with parking rate increases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is set to increase the rates for public parking in the area as listed in its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 reccomended budget. All but one councilmember voted in favor of the first reading of the budget, and the final vote to adopt the budget will be held on June 21.

The budget explains that the increase is partly due to an increase in operating costs. Increased payment processing costs will require an additional $44,000, implementing the compensation study results will require $18,001 and the cost of their contracted parking agreements have increased by $45,135. The increase will also help pay for the Market Street Parking Deck repair project totaling $303,600 in the next fiscal year.

The parking fee adjustments are supported by the Downtown Parking Advisory Committee.

The 2nd Street and Market Street parking decks would both have the free 90 minutes of parking removed.

The two surface lots at S 2nd Street and the Hannah Historic Block would have their fees bumped by $1: 1 hour costs $2, 2 hours costs $3, and so on. Any parking longer than 5 hours would cost $12 as opposed to $8.

On-street and off-street metered parking spaces would have their hourly rate increased from $1.50 to $2.

You can see the full reccomended changes below:

Parking fee changes for the City of Wilmington. Page 1 (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

Parking fee changes for the City of Wilmington. Page 2 (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

Parking fee changes for the City of Wilmington. Page 3 (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

Parking fee changes for the City of Wilmington. Page 4 (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.