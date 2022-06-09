Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘We’ve never seen one this big’: Angler breaks 44-year record by reeling in giant carp

Maryland angler Logan Kurhmann, 24, has broken a 44-year-old record after catching a giant carp...
Maryland angler Logan Kurhmann, 24, has broken a 44-year-old record after catching a giant carp while fishing on the shores of Chesapeake Bay.(Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - An angler in Maryland broke a record that stood for 44 years after catching a giant carp in the area of Chesapeake Bay.

Logan Kurhmann, 24, snagged a common carp on June 4 that came in at 49 pounds.

On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed the record-setting catch.

Kuhrmann said he caught the carp while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats. He was using a spinning tackle with a plastic worm and thought he hooked either a flathead or blue catfish at first.

After a few minutes, the enormous carp was then hauled onto the boat and into a live well.

“We’ve seen some really big ones up in the Flats, but we’ve never seen one this big ever,” Kuhrmann said. “The bass fishing wasn’t great, but this made my week.”

Officials said the catch was certified and verified by a DNR biologist. The previous state record was 44.4 pounds and held by Jimmy Lake with a fish caught off Morgantown Beach in 1978.

The department said it maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive. It awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren McCary
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant
According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from...
SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant NHRMC’s emergency departments experiencing ‘very high volume’
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
White House champions summit initiatives despite no-shows