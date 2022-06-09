Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle in pond

A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into an Arlington park pond. (SOURCE: WJXT)
By Renee Beninate
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – Cell phone video caught a dramatic rescue in Florida when a group of Jacksonville football players pulled a man to safety after he drove his car into a pond.

Every Saturday, the Jacksonville Flag Football League plays at Blue Cypress Park.

Their game last weekend quickly turned into a rescue mission.

Sean Battles and Zach Thomas were on the field when events unfolded.

“It was about 2 p.m. It was a regular day,” Battles said, describing the scene. “[Thomas] was playing and I was reffing the game, and one of the guys pointed over here saying there was a car in here.”

So the team came together to help.

“We just sprung into action and wanted to get this man to safety,” Thomas said.

The white car with the driver still inside was quickly taking on water in the middle of the pond.

Cell phone video caught the moments when several players jumped in and pushed the car closer to land.

Justin Johnson and Abereon Brown rushed with their teammates and opponents to help the man in the vehicle.

Brown said the only thought going through his head at the time was to “save him.”

The team couldn’t pry the windows or doors open, when a man climbed through an opening in the trunk to help pull the driver out.

“He didn’t wanna come out. He had a hold of that steering wheel, so we were just sitting there fighting,” Johnson said. “I know he didn’t wanna let go, he was telling us to let him go, but we just couldn’t let that happen.”

They eventually pulled the man to safety until first responders arrived.

A family member of the man said he is expected to fully recover.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Hwy 74
UPDATE: SHP names driver in Brunswick County wreck where juvenile died
Randall Chandler (left) and Alyssa Phillips (right)
Reckless driving leads to wreck as suspect fled from police, drove wrong way on highway
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S....
One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road
Quaymir Conyers
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing stepfather
Southbound lanes of South College road are shutdown due to crash (MGN)
Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive open again after crash

Latest News

Feebs are performing for the first night of the Sounds of Summer concert series
Sounds of Summer free concert series kicks off with “Feebs”
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Longtime Leland Fire-Rescue Chief John Grimes has been hired to fill the newly created position.
Town of Leland invites community to dedication and open house for new fire station
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit