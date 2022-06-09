Senior Connect
Town of Leland invites community to dedication and open house for new fire station

Longtime Leland Fire-Rescue Chief John Grimes has been hired to fill the newly created position.
Longtime Leland Fire-Rescue Chief John Grimes has been hired to fill the newly created position.(Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Leland N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is set to officially open the Leland Fire/Rescue Station 53 with a dedication and open house on Saturday, June 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..

The new station is built at 187 Old Lanvale Road, where response times to traffic incidents on Highway 17 will reduce from 8 to 12 minutes to and much quicker 4 to 8 minutes.

The station will be open for the community to take tours of the new fire station and to also witness a short ceremony featuring a traditional hose uncoupling.

“I am very excited about the opening of Station 53. This station improves our ability to serve the community and create excellent outcomes,” Fire Chief Ronnie Hayes said in a recent release. “This facility is a great example of the dedication and commitment that the Town Council and staff have to the safety and welfare of the citizens of Leland and northern Brunswick County.”

The facility includes four bays and will house Battalion 5, Engine 53, and Truck 53. The station has eight dorm rooms, a kitchen, a day room, a gym to, and a dedicated decontamination room.

Eight people will man the station 24/7. The department hired 12 new people to staff it.

