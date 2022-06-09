Senior Connect
State Highway Patrol warns drivers after several fatal accidents

Left: Car crash in Brunswick County. Right: Motorcycle crash in Wilmington.
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER AND BRUNSWICK COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - At least two people have died in two separate wrecks on southeastern North Carolina roads this week. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper John King says there have been an increase in accidents in New Hanover and Brunswick Counties in recent weeks.

“I would say the majority of them are caused by the big four,” King said. “That’s driving while distracted (texting and driving) not being properly belted in the car, impaired drivers, and speed.”

One teenager died and four other people were injured when a driver lost control westbound on Hwy. 74 Tuesday afternoon. The driver now faces charges including misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to maintain lane control, no operator’s license and failure to secure person under 16.

Highway patrol confirms two people were thrown from the car during that crash, both of them not wearing seatbelts.

“The severity of your injuries dramatically increase if you leave the vehicle, in other words, if you’re ejected from the vehicle,” King said. “The chances of your survival or having a less of a major injury dramatically increase if you stay in the vehicle rather than if you’re ejected from the vehicle.”

Another person died Wednesday night in a motorcycle wreck on S. College Road in Wilmington. City police say the woman killed was a passenger on the motorcycle at the time it collided with another vehicle the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“As a motorcycle rider, I would make sure you have a DOT approved helmet, you know, you’re not in the car so you don’t have airbags to help if you get involved in a collision with your injuries,” King said. “I would wear a [reflective] vest and, going through those intersections, I would cover the break with my foot and release the throttle to slow down to see what drivers are going to do.”

The Wilmington Police Department says the motorcycle crash is under investigation.

