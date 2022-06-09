Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive are shut down due to crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department have reported that the southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive is shutdown due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car crash.

Police advise for any drivers to seek alternate routes.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated once we obtain more details.

