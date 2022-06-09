Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive are shut down due to crash
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department have reported that the southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive is shutdown due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car crash.
Police advise for any drivers to seek alternate routes.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated once we obtain more details.
