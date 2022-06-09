Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive are shut down due to crash

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department have reported that the southbound lanes of South College Road from Randall Parkway to Fountain Drive is shutdown due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car crash.

Police advise for any drivers to seek alternate routes.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated once we obtain more details.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren McCary
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant
According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from...
SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant NHRMC’s emergency departments experiencing ‘very high volume’
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video

Latest News

Deanna Kirby Thompson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she shot...
Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured
A development proposed for one of the fastest growing counties in the state has been sent back...
Pender County Planning Board shoots down Wyndwater development plans
The planning board denied the plans for the Wyndwater development in Hampstead.
Pender County Planning Board shoots down Wyndwater development plans
Generic gun photo
Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured