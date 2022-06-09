Sounds of Summer free concert series kicks off with “Feebs”

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Join WECT, and Cape Fear Weekend at the Sounds of Summer concert series at Wrightsville Beach Park to see Feebs perform Thursday evening. Tonight’s host is Gabe Ross.

Every Thursday from June 9th to July 28th pack your picnic blanket, and enjoy a different band weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m..

Bring your picnic, lawn chairs, and snacks for an evening of music and fun!

Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed in Wrightsville Beach Park.

Click here for the full line up of bands in the 2022 Sounds of Summer and check out other concerts in the area.

