Smart Start celebrates milestone for delivering free books to children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of New Hanover County has distributed 250,000 free books to young children in the county through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The program began rolling out in New Hanover County in October 2017 as a way to help young children develop a love of reading, regardless of family circumstances. Five years later, the group is celebrating a quarter million milestone.

“Reading aloud to young children literally helps build their brains and fosters bonding,” said Smart Start of NHC Executive Director Jane Morrow. “We hope every family with a young child will join Smart Start and Dolly to bring these books into their homes.”

The book program delivers a specially selected book each month to children’s homes and is available to all children in North Carolina under the age of five.

A goal of the 75 local Smart Start partnerships across the state is to enroll as many young children as possible and get as many books as possible into their hands.

Click here to register children under five for books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Smart Start of New Hanover County is part of Smart Start, North Carolina’s Early Childhood Initiative. Smart Start of New Hanover County acts as a local leader in the development of a comprehensive, collaborative approach to serve the needs of all children, birth to 5, in New Hanover County. Learn more here.

