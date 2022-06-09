Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County Planning Board shoots down Wyndwater development plans

The planning board denied the plans for the Wyndwater development in Hampstead.
The planning board denied the plans for the Wyndwater development in Hampstead.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A development proposed for one of the fastest growing counties in the state has been sent back to the drawing board.

The Pender County Planning board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to deny the plans for the Wyndwater development in Hampstead that has been in the works for years. The development was first proposed in 2013, and has been reworked over the years.

“It really was going to affect the infrastructure of our community,” said Hampstead Resident Becky Maness. “It was going to separate one side of the community to the other.”

In the middle of the tight-knit Topsail Greens community stands a green space that residents have enjoyed for years. The Wyndwater developers proposed over 500 units to sit on that space, including townhomes, single-family homes, and a business and medical park.

“It is so hard to get in and out of Champion Drive, Topsail Greens Drive, and having another road trying to connect in between those, it was just adding another bit of danger,” Maness says.

The planning board raised several concerns to the developer at Tuesday night’s meeting, but weren’t satisfied with their plans. They ultimately shot down the development because of major storm water concerns, among a large number of concerned neighbors there.

“We have no infrastructure out on Hwy. 17,” Hampstead Resident Andrew Adkinson said. “No schools, the schools are overflowing but all they build is housing. They’re buying every little piece of land they can up and down 17 and putting housing there.”

NCDOT already expects over 52,000 more vehicles to travel on Hwy. 17 within the next year, right where the Wyndwater development is proposed.

“I think that was another success,” Maness said. “I think we can all look at the planning board. We can thank them for actually recognizing what’s going on here.”

Pender County Planning Director Travis Henley told WECT that the developer will have a chance to appeal the decision in front of the board, but has not been told when that will occur.

WECT reached out to the developers, but they did not return our emails.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren McCary
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant
According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from...
SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant NHRMC’s emergency departments experiencing ‘very high volume’
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video

Latest News

Generic gun photo
Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured
The suspects fled from police and drove the wrong way on Hwy U.S. 17 before crashing into...
Reckless driving leads to wreck as suspect fled from police, drove wrong way on highway
With two votes still separating the candidates, they have 24 hours to decide whether to request...
UPDATE: NHC Board of Education primary recount reveals Bosch still in the lead
For more than 20 years, former Roland-Grise Middle School Band Director Peter Frank formed...
North Carolina Attorney General reacts to former NHCS band teacher sentenced for sex crimes