One person dies in motorcycle wreck on S. College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman died in a wreck Wednesday night on S. College Road.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place in the 600 block of S. College Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival officers located the driver of the motorcycle in the roadway with major injuries,” a WPD news release states. “A female passenger that was on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears that the motorcycle collided with the rear of another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an on-going investigation being conducted by the WPD Traffic Unit.

“The victims’ name is currently being withheld due to family notification.”

