Intervals of clouds and hot sunshine, isolated storms Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens hot this Thursday. Expect afternoon temperatures to crest near 90 or in the lower 90s and heat index values could crack 100. In the 78-degree surf: breakers will operate in the one to three-foot range with a low to moderate rip current risk.

Th WECT Sounds of Summer 2022 concert series begins with the band “Feebs” this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Expect warm, humid breezes to flow through the Wrightsville Beach Park venue. Unfortunately, the chance for a passing shower or storm is not quite zero; we will be watching for any lightning closely.

Your extended First Alert Forecast brings even more heat as a strong high pressure ridge builds from the Mississippi Valley toward the Cape Fear Region next week. Be aware that odds for temperatures deep in the 90s to around 100 are increasing, and the heat index may be extra taxing at times.

Tropical storm development is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin now. Stay ready in any case: wect.com/hurricane.

