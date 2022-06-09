Hamlet Avenue closes road for June 9-10 due to paving, paid parking to be unavailable

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The portion of Hamlet Ave. between Woody Hewett and Carolina Beach Avenue South will be closed on June 9 and 10 to pave the road.

The sidewalks to the Hamlet Avenue beach access will only be open to foot traffic only and paid street parking be unavailable.

Travelers are advised to use Fayetteville Avenue, Woody Hewett, and Atlanta Avenue to get to the 100 block of Carolina Beach Avenue South.

Local businesses operating on the beach via the Hamlet Avenue access are expected to have an hour or more wait times during the paving process, therefore they are advised pre-stage all equipment on the beach before 7:00 a.m..

