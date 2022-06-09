Senior Connect
Cape Fear Gardening: Do your part with downspouts and rain barrels

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Downspouts and rain barrels can help home owners improve their water quality by redirecting storm water into the land instead of into the waterways.

Urban storm water runoff is one of the largest polluters of our waterways.

In this week’s episode of Cape Fear Gardening, experts share simple ways to do your part.

