Cameron Art Museum calls for young artists to submit their work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is calling North Carolina artists between the ages of 5 to 17 to submit their work and become part of the new Kids State of the Art exhibition.

Kids State of the Art will open with a free community day on August 20. The community day will feature free admission to all of the museum’s galleries alongside family activities and performances throughout the day. Guests will be able to visit the exhibition until September 25.

North Carolina artists from 5 to 17 can bring a single work of art during the Drop Off Art Day on Saturday, August 6 either at the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to the Dreams Center for Art Education from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can download the registration form here and see rules and additional information here.

“We are thrilled to announce our first ever exhibition that spotlights all youth artwork. This exhibition is in the style of our State of the Art exhibition, but we’ve adapted many parts of it to be family friendly. We can’t wait to see what the young artists create, and we’ll celebrate the opening with a free community day filled with family friendly entertainment and activities,” said Georgia Mastroieni, CAM’s Director of Outreach and Family Engagement in a release.

