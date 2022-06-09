Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cameron Art Museum calls for young artists to submit their work

Three children pose for the camera with their art in hand. One is of a fish, one of a moon, and...
Kids State of the Art 2022 at Cameron Art Museum(Cameron Art Museum)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is calling North Carolina artists between the ages of 5 to 17 to submit their work and become part of the new Kids State of the Art exhibition.

Kids State of the Art will open with a free community day on August 20. The community day will feature free admission to all of the museum’s galleries alongside family activities and performances throughout the day. Guests will be able to visit the exhibition until September 25.

North Carolina artists from 5 to 17 can bring a single work of art during the Drop Off Art Day on Saturday, August 6 either at the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to the Dreams Center for Art Education from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can download the registration form here and see rules and additional information here.

“We are thrilled to announce our first ever exhibition that spotlights all youth artwork. This exhibition is in the style of our State of the Art exhibition, but we’ve adapted many parts of it to be family friendly. We can’t wait to see what the young artists create, and we’ll celebrate the opening with a free community day filled with family friendly entertainment and activities,” said Georgia Mastroieni, CAM’s Director of Outreach and Family Engagement in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from...
SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck
Randall Chandler (left) and Alyssa Phillips (right)
Reckless driving leads to wreck as suspect fled from police, drove wrong way on highway
Quaymir Conyers
Teen pleads guilty to shooting, killing stepfather
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident
Lauren McCary
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant

Latest News

The community gathered to commence the rededication of two local monuments.
Rededication ceremonies held for Southport monuments
New Hanover County Government Building (Source: WECT)
New Hanover County selling surplus property to non-profits ahead of public auction
Carolina Country Music Fest
CCMF GUIDE: What to know about road closures, parking, rideshare drop-offs and more
A Lamar billboard showcases the work of Jay Lancaster from North Brunswick High School
Local billboard showcases Brunswick County student artwork on substance abuse prevention