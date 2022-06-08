Work restarts on N.C. 87 bridge replacement

SANDY CREEK, N.C. (WECT) - The Maco Road (N.C. 87) bridge replacement project has restarted following a temporary suspension.

“The project was suspended in May after environmental agencies found a protect species, Carolina Wren, nesting underneath the existing bridge,” wrote NCDOT in a news release. Since then, the birds hatched and have flown away, allowing crews to begin work.

The Maco Road bridge over Batarora Branch is nearly 50 years old and will be demolished and rebuilt at an estimated cost of $1.2 million.

While the work is being done, drivers will be detoured onto U.S. 74/76 and Interstate 140 to access either side of the closure.

N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers to take the detour into account when planning their commute and move carefully near construction.

