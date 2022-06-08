Senior Connect
Teen pleads guilty to shooting, killing stepfather

Quaymir Conyers
Quaymir Conyers(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Quaymir Conyers, age 19 of Wilmington, pleaded guilty Tuesday to Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of his stepfather, Parish McNeil in 2021.

Conyers was sentenced to 64-89 months in the Department of Adult Correction with the opportunity for advanced supervised release.

On January 31, 2021, McNeil and his wife, who is Conyers’ mother, returned home with their baby from a trip out of town. Conyers was in the house smoking marijuana. McNeil and Conyers argued about the drug use in front of the baby and the argument continued out to the front yard.

As the argument escalated, Conyers pulled out a firearm and fired at McNeil ten times, striking McNeil in the chest, upper left buttock, and left arm.

Wilmington Police Department officers responded to the scene and found McNeil suffering from three gunshot wounds. While attempting to render aid, first responders discovered a loaded firearm in McNeil’s pocket. Conyers fled from the scene in his vehicle.

No bond for 18-year-old suspect charged with murder in weekend shooting

Witnesses came forward and Conyers was identified. He turned himself in the following day.

