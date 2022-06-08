Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last...
The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon says he’s adding to his family.

The father of seven said “the stork is on the way” when asked about speculation he’s expecting three more babies later this year.

During an appearance on Angela Lee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon suggested he plans to break his own personal record when it comes to having kids.

He also mentioned he tried celibacy but didn’t stick with it.

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.

A third baby born last June – Cannon’s youngest child, Zen – died from brain cancer in December at 5 months old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren McCary
Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant
Section of Hwy 74 in Brunswick County closed while emergency crews attend the scene of a wreck.
Eastbound lane of Hwy 74 reopened following traffic accident
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant NHRMC’s emergency departments experiencing ‘very high volume’
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
According to the Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from...
SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck

Latest News

FILE - The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for former President Donald Trump’s...
Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Reports: Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tesfaye Ailbe holds a photo of his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Wadiso, who was critically...
‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks