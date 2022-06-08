Simple explanation alleviates concerns of wetland damage in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wetlands serve as a vital part of the ecosystem and help protect infrastructure from things like storm water and erosion. Recently, there’s been some concern by residents in Carolina Beach after they noticed what they believed was clearing of wetlands near the town’s lake; however, the town and property owner say what took place is just routine maintenance.

In February, the Town’s Planning Commission denied several requests to rezone the property for a proposed development. So, it came as a surprise to some to see what they believed was clearing of wetlands, and a piece of heavy machinery stuck in the mud.

Members of the Town’s planning commission sent photos of the property to the Town’s planning director Jeremey Hardison to find out what was going on. As it turns out, the property owner didn’t destroy the wetlands or the grasses; instead, he simply cut back some of the tall grasses on the property.

“We went out there yesterday morning to take a look at it,” Hardison said. “There was no disturbance of ground material, there was just cutting of wetlands back which is something that doesn’t require a permit.”

Any sort of land clearing that would remove the roots of vegetation would need a permit, but Hardison said it wouldn’t be the Town’s decision to issue that.

“The wetlands are defined as federal wetlands … which is in the jurisdiction of the Army Corps of Engineers; they are actually the only ones with the authority to go out and say, ‘yes, these are wetlands,’” Hardison said.

Since it’s in the USACE’s jurisdiction, the Town would require its approval before issuing any sort of local building permit.

